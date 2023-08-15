IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

    02:52

  • 'We're so happy': Tribal leaders praise Biden making sacred lands a national monument

    06:32

  • Sen. Tina Smith: GOP has a ‘values problem’ on abortion rights

    05:36

  • FBI shot and killed Utah man who allegedly threatened Joe Biden and Alvin Bragg

    06:39

  • GOP relies on “whataboutism” defense amid indictment

    08:29

  • 'Kill the gays' law in Uganda tests Biden admin with huge amounts of aid money at stake

    02:53

  • Military protests to Netanyahu power grab 'hugely damaging to Israel’s security’

    07:27

  • Psaki on Hunter Biden probe: Biden values DOJ independence. I saw it firsthand.

    08:19

  • Yale professor: Biden's economy most successful since FDR's New Deal

    02:30

  • Caroline Randall Williams: Remembering Emmett Till is a 'radical act of freedom'

    07:13

  • ‘Dangerous vanity project’: How a third-party candidate could help Donald Trump

    04:21

  • Top Economist: I feel ‘much better’ about the prospects of avoiding a recession

    05:02

  • McCarthy claims indictment of GOP 'informant' only makes Biden case 'stronger'

    08:17

  • GOP’s 'missing informant' facing criminal charges

    12:15

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers just told a Trumpian lie to espionage case judge

    12:46

  • 'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP ‘informant’ turning out to be fugitive

    07:03

  • Biden economy adds another 209,000 jobs, extends best unemployment since 1960s

    04:59

  • Trump-appointed judge rules against Biden admin in Facebook censorship case

    06:36

  • Biden drags Republicans lauding his economic policies they voted against

    10:15

  • State of abortion one year after Dobbs decision

    04:19

msnbc

Biden says he and first lady will go to Hawaii 'as soon as we can'

04:17

President Biden spoke about the ongoing recovery efforts in Hawaii, saying that he and first lady Jill Biden will visit the state "as soon as we can." He said almost 500 federal personnel have been deployed to Maui.Aug. 15, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

    02:52

  • 'We're so happy': Tribal leaders praise Biden making sacred lands a national monument

    06:32

  • Sen. Tina Smith: GOP has a ‘values problem’ on abortion rights

    05:36

  • FBI shot and killed Utah man who allegedly threatened Joe Biden and Alvin Bragg

    06:39

  • GOP relies on “whataboutism” defense amid indictment

    08:29

  • 'Kill the gays' law in Uganda tests Biden admin with huge amounts of aid money at stake

    02:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All