IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sinema: Changing Senate rules for voting rights reform could worsen 'disease of division'

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    Biden plans to make 'high-quality masks' widely available and free for Americans

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Biden announces deployment of six additional federal medical teams to 'hard-hit states'

    02:01

  • McCarthy facing another possible Republican indictment as Gaetz case develops

    03:43

  • Trump picks public fight with McConnell

    06:03

  • Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism

    06:56

  • Black Police Sergeant “scared” of fellow officers

    07:42

  • See one nurse’s stark warning amid omicron surge: No beds means no beds 

    03:29

  • Gutless: 'Mini-Trump' DeSantis crushed by 'big Trump' over vaccine

    13:18

  • Jan. 6 Committee turns sights to Kevin McCarthy

    11:59

  • Sen. King on voting rights: Not talking about policy, 'we’re talking about democracy itself’

    07:21

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits to false statement on Australia travel documents

    06:55

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testifies to grand jury in sex trafficking probe

    06:57

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz may be a step closer to an indictment

    06:32

  • Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. McCarthy

    05:28

  • Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan: Current filibuster process is 'just nuts'

    01:20

  • Dr. Blackstock: U.S. ‘can't get caught behind like we did this time’ when new variant emerges

    02:06

  • Sen. Merkley: Senate being ‘paralyzed and damaged’ and ‘number one practitioner’ is Mitch McConnell

    09:36

  • Senate Democrats weigh options on filibuster, voting rights as pressure builds

    01:50

  • Pelosi: Harry Reid was 'truly beloved' by those in Congress

    08:00

msnbc

Biden plans to make 'high-quality masks' widely available and free for Americans

02:11

President Biden announced that his administration would be announcing plans to help make "high-quality masks" available to the public for free in the coming days and urged Americans to continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.Jan. 13, 2022

  • Sinema: Changing Senate rules for voting rights reform could worsen 'disease of division'

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    Biden plans to make 'high-quality masks' widely available and free for Americans

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Biden announces deployment of six additional federal medical teams to 'hard-hit states'

    02:01

  • McCarthy facing another possible Republican indictment as Gaetz case develops

    03:43

  • Trump picks public fight with McConnell

    06:03

  • Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism

    06:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All