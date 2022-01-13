Biden plans to make 'high-quality masks' widely available and free for Americans
President Biden announced that his administration would be announcing plans to help make "high-quality masks" available to the public for free in the coming days and urged Americans to continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.Jan. 13, 2022
