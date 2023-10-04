Biden plans to give a 'major speech' on support for Ukraine

- Now Playing
Biden plans to give a 'major speech' on support for Ukraine01:42
- UP NEXT
Biden discusses efforts to 'ease the burden of student debt'02:37
Biden criticizes 'poisonous atmosphere' in D.C. after vote to oust McCarthy01:25
Rep. Jim Jordan confirms he will run for House speaker03:32
Trump back in court for day three of New York civil fraud trial02:10
Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House03:38
2003: Watch Vivek Ramaswamy question then-presidential candidate Sharpton01:13
Watch McCarthy's full remarks after being ousted as speaker47:48
House votes to oust Speaker McCarthy01:40
Rep. Graves criticizes lawmakers for fundraising off vote to oust McCarthy01:58
Gaetz: 'Chaos is Speaker McCarthy'01:26
McCarthy takes a reserved tone ahead of vote to remove him as speaker02:06
GOP Rep. Bice: Gaetz has made the American people ‘pawns in his narcissistic game’03:39
Jeffries calls on GOP to 'end the chaos' amid vote to oust McCarthy00:51
Trump appears in court for day 2 of New York civil fraud trial02:32
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to gun charges03:19
Hunter Biden in court for arraignment on gun charges01:56
McCarthy on vote to remove him as speaker: 'I just don't give up'02:31
Rep. Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker McCarthy09:15
Jan. 6 rioter who urged mob to take officers' guns took secret plea deal02:14
- Now Playing
Biden plans to give a 'major speech' on support for Ukraine01:42
- UP NEXT
Biden discusses efforts to 'ease the burden of student debt'02:37
Biden criticizes 'poisonous atmosphere' in D.C. after vote to oust McCarthy01:25
Rep. Jim Jordan confirms he will run for House speaker03:32
Trump back in court for day three of New York civil fraud trial02:10
Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House03:38
Play All