Biden pays tribute to 'patriot' Bob Dole during funeral service
17:47
In an emotional tribute, President Joe Biden remembered Bob Dole as a "patriot" at the former senator's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. The president said Dole was a "proud Republican" and "partisan," but also a man of honor.Dec. 10, 2021
