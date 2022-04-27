IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Hillary Clinton: Madeleine Albright worked to build a 'better, freer, safer world'

    Biden pays tribute to 'incomparable ally' Madeleine Albright

msnbc

Biden pays tribute to 'incomparable ally' Madeleine Albright

13:55

President Biden delivered remarks at the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and remembered her as "a truly proud American" and "incomparable ally."April 27, 2022

