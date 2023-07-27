IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden outlines new federal initiatives to combat extreme heat

    'It's not off in the future. It's here': How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat

  Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate

  July on track to beat June as hottest month on Earth

  The connection between allergies and climate change

  Death toll increases from heavy Pennsylvania flash flooding

  Three dead, four missing after flash floods in Pennsylvania

  Miami residents struggle under extreme heat

  Millions of Americans under heat advisories amid dangerous temperatures

  'Bud Light of insurance': Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness

  Vermont gets hit by life-threatening storms amid catastrophic flooding across northeast

  Meteorologist Chris Gloninger on receiving death threats over his climate crisis reports

  Heat record headlines likely to continue 'for the next three to four weeks'

  World records its hottest days ever this week

  'Team Rubicon' follows vet-led org on disaster relief missions

  Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south

  'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta

  As Texans suffer in the heat, state Republicans play politics

  At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

  NYC ranks worst in the world for air quality

Biden outlines new federal initiatives to combat extreme heat

In an effort to protect workers and communities from extreme heat, President Biden said his administration will issue heat hazard alerts for employees, increase enforcement of heat-safety violations at high-risk construction and agricultural sites, and expand water storage capacities in western states.July 27, 2023

