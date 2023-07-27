Biden outlines new federal initiatives to combat extreme heat

- Now Playing
Biden outlines new federal initiatives to combat extreme heat02:54
- UP NEXT
‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat04:33
Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate07:30
July on track to beat June as hottest month on Earth02:05
The connection between allergies and climate change06:14
Death toll increases from heavy Pennsylvania flash flooding02:30
Three dead, four missing after flash floods in Pennsylvania01:46
Miami residents struggle under extreme heat02:48
Millions of Americans under heat advisories amid dangerous temperatures02:15
‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness08:02
Vermont gets hit by life-threatening storms amid catastrophic flooding across northeast03:26
Meteorologist Chris Gloninger on receiving death threats over his climate crisis reports10:02
Heat record headlines likely to continue ‘for the next three to four weeks’06:49
World records its hottest days ever this week03:24
'Team Rubicon' follows vet-led org on disaster relief missions08:32
Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south02:31
'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta05:30
As Texans suffer in the heat, state Republicans play politics11:05
At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South00:33
NYC ranks worst in the world for air quality04:06
- Now Playing
Biden outlines new federal initiatives to combat extreme heat02:54
- UP NEXT
‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat04:33
Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate07:30
July on track to beat June as hottest month on Earth02:05
The connection between allergies and climate change06:14
Death toll increases from heavy Pennsylvania flash flooding02:30
Play All