IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Hochul: Democrats have to lean into their accomplishments

    05:35

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff on the ‘purpose and progress’ of the Biden admin.

    04:57

  • Midterm campaigns enter final two weeks

    01:44

  • Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

    09:31

  • Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security

    07:53

  • Hayes: Why the price of gas could decide the fate of American democracy

    08:16

  • Biden’s student loan relief plan is now live. Here’s how it works.

    05:14

  • Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana

    05:53

  • New legal setback for Trump

    02:44

  • Karine Jean-Pierre: America is helping Ukraine fight for ‘its democracy’

    05:23

  • The Last Thing: Return to decency

    03:38

  • Bidens hosting Obamas' portrait unveiling a 'family reunion' Souza says

    05:20

  • Secretary Walsh on Biden’s ‘amazing’ legislative feats

    03:05

  • Michael Beschloss on resisting threats to democracy

    06:45

  • Hayes: If Biden's speech sounded divisive and extreme, here's why.

    06:53

  • Biden delivers “soul of the nation” prime time address

    03:46

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp is ‘not a champion of democracy’

    06:11

  • Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

    04:03

  • Mystal: Biden reaction to protester shows difference between him and Trump

    02:53

  • Biden: No place for political violence in America

    07:35

msnbc

Biden on political extremism: 'Condemn what produces the violence'

01:32

President Biden stopped to answer questions after casting an early vote in Wilmington, Del., where he condemns political extremism, saying, you can’t condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue that the election was no real." He was also asked on the crowd surge in Seoul, and said he will release a statement when he is more informed. Oct. 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Hochul: Democrats have to lean into their accomplishments

    05:35

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff on the ‘purpose and progress’ of the Biden admin.

    04:57

  • Midterm campaigns enter final two weeks

    01:44

  • Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

    09:31

  • Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security

    07:53

  • Hayes: Why the price of gas could decide the fate of American democracy

    08:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All