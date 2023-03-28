IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden on Nashville shooting victims: ’They should still be with us’

02:12

President Biden acknowledged the victims of the Nashville shooting, saying "those children should all still be with us," adding, "I never thought when I started my public life that guns would be the number one killer of children in America." March 28, 2023

