IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden nominates Steve Dettelbach to serve as ATF director

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Biden announces new rules for ghost guns to 'help save lives'

    02:20

  • French President Macron to face far-right candidate Le Pen in runoff election

    07:02

  • 'Buildup of Russian combat power' near Luhansk, Ukraine in coming weeks

    01:56

  • Rep. Cheney: Jan. 6 committee has enough evidence to refer Trump for criminal charges

    02:33

  • Exit poll: Macron to face Le Pen in run-off in French presidential race

    06:40

  • In the face of GOP foolery, "the look" speaks loudly

    08:58

  • Busted: Don Jr. texted Trump aide with plot to steal election

    06:50

  • Meet the Press Reports: More than a third of Latinos see misinformation often online

    01:25

  • Jeremy Bash: Train station attack in eastern Ukraine 'obviously a war crime'

    01:24

  • Judge Jackson speaks after historic Supreme Court confirmation

    18:20

  • ‘Happiest … we’ve seen the president in a while:’ Biden celebrates Judge Jackson confirmation

    01:46

  • Biden celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to Supreme Court

    03:26

  • See Mitch McConnell shredded: 'Sold his soul for a tax cut'

    09:38

  • Trump criminal case 'ongoing': NY prosecutor makes unusual statement

    06:06

  • Trump contempt? Prosecutor moves on 'evading' 45 as pressure mounts

    01:46

  • New York attorney general files to hold Trump in contempt of court

    03:54

  • Senate votes to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court

    03:40

  • NBC poll shows major shift in Congressional preference since 2018

    04:13

  • 'Let's beat Putin in Ukraine': Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine outlines weapons US could still send

    02:04

msnbc

Biden nominates Steve Dettelbach to serve as ATF director

01:16

President Biden announced that he will be nominating Steve Dettelbach to serve as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and praised him as "immensely qualified" to serve.April 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden nominates Steve Dettelbach to serve as ATF director

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Biden announces new rules for ghost guns to 'help save lives'

    02:20

  • French President Macron to face far-right candidate Le Pen in runoff election

    07:02

  • 'Buildup of Russian combat power' near Luhansk, Ukraine in coming weeks

    01:56

  • Rep. Cheney: Jan. 6 committee has enough evidence to refer Trump for criminal charges

    02:33

  • Exit poll: Macron to face Le Pen in run-off in French presidential race

    06:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All