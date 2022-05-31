Biden praises prime minister of New Zealand for efforts on climate change and gun violence

- Now Playing
Biden praises prime minister of New Zealand for efforts on climate change and gun violence02:52
- UP NEXT
Harris calls for ban on assault weapons in wake of recent mass shootings04:02
Texas state senator asks Abbott for special session00:57
New outrage over gut-wrenching blunders by TX police, Gov. Greg Abbott in school massacre10:23
Bipartisan group of senators in early talks for gun safety legislation02:22
Horrific Texas mass shooting reveals GOP’s weakness ahead of midterms07:43
After Texas massacre, GOP pushes false narrative in support of guns05:02
‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre09:27
Texas massacre reveals Cruz's weakness07:59
Biden: ‘I am sick and tired’ of gun violence in America02:22
Texas has loosened at least 25 gun laws since 200701:44
Schweit: U.S. has ‘culture of guns’ that ‘starts at a young age’02:04
Schumer: No imminent vote on gun bills in wake of Texas massacre02:14
Texas officials confirm school was shooter’s ‘intended target’03:51
Schumer calls on lawmakers to reduce 'plague of gun violence'02:51
GOP lawmakers condemn TX elementary school shooting despite pushing for easier gun access02:22
Preventable but predictable: Activist slams Abbott, GOP after 18 children killed in TX shooting06:10
Iraqi man accused of plotting to kill George W. Bush03:14
Deadline today for Pa. counties to send 'unofficial' results as GOP Senate primary recount likely02:51
What to watch for in Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia primaries07:49
- Now Playing
Biden praises prime minister of New Zealand for efforts on climate change and gun violence02:52
- UP NEXT
Harris calls for ban on assault weapons in wake of recent mass shootings04:02
Texas state senator asks Abbott for special session00:57
New outrage over gut-wrenching blunders by TX police, Gov. Greg Abbott in school massacre10:23
Bipartisan group of senators in early talks for gun safety legislation02:22
Horrific Texas mass shooting reveals GOP’s weakness ahead of midterms07:43
Play All