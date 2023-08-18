IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats plan to counter first GOP debate with TV ads and billboards in Milwaukee

    01:58

  • New voter roll database could lead to rise in unreliable reports of ineligible voters

    01:55

  • Texas woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump's election case

    01:32

  • Trump supporters post names and addresses of Georgia grand jurors online

    01:13

  • Former Santos aide charged with impersonating McCarthy aide to raise funds

    02:35

  • Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 4

    01:02

  • Mark Meadows seeks to move Georgia case to federal court

    01:27

  • Carlos De Oliveira pleads not guilty in classified documents case

    01:48

  • Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

    02:52

  • Donald Trump indicted in Georgia

    10:54

  • 'This country is too precious': Clinton calls on GOP to quit Trump 'cult,' help U.S. heal

    09:36

  • Lawyers for Hunter Biden say prosecutors reneged on plea deal

    02:22

  • Manchin to skip White House event as he considers 2024 bid

    03:03

  • White House had no advance notice on Hunter Biden special counsel announcement

    02:17

  • Garland announces appointment of special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

    04:35

  • Judge rules Trump protective order will only apply to sensitive materials

    03:36

  • Biden attorneys in talks with special counsel over terms for interviewing the president

    02:32

  • Federal prosecutors propose Jan. 2 trial date for Trump election interference case

    01:31

  • McCaskill: Clarence Thomas is permanently damaging the Supreme Court

    02:11

msnbc

Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David

05:27

President Biden hosted a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at Camp David. The three discussed the importance of a continued trilateral partnership between the nations.Aug. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats plan to counter first GOP debate with TV ads and billboards in Milwaukee

    01:58

  • New voter roll database could lead to rise in unreliable reports of ineligible voters

    01:55

  • Texas woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump's election case

    01:32

  • Trump supporters post names and addresses of Georgia grand jurors online

    01:13

  • Former Santos aide charged with impersonating McCarthy aide to raise funds

    02:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All