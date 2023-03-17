IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden urges Congress to act on accountability for bank executives after collapse

    Biden meets with Irish prime minister at the White House

Biden meets with Irish prime minister at the White House

President Biden met with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the White House on St. Patrick's Day. The two discussed the continued friendship between countries and were thankful for each other's support of Ukraine.March 17, 2023

