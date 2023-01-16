IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden: Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘life and legacy show us the way forward’

02:52

President Biden made remarks honoring Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., saying his “life and legacy show us the way forward.”Jan. 16, 2023

