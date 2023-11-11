Biden marks Veterans Day at Arlington, announces benefits for those exposed to toxins

- UP NEXT
New veteran-led suicide prevention program takes new approach04:45
World War II veterans return to Normandy nearly 80 years later01:28
Veterans Affairs faces staffing shortages ahead of government shutdown03:03
Veteran says VA denied fertility treatment due to same-sex marital status03:08
World War II vets return to Normandy for 79th anniversary of D-Day03:56
102-year-old World War II veteran returns to Normandy02:14
Older Black veterans battle for GI education, housing compensation and disability payments07:35
From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy07:14
Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses mental health04:38
American Vets: Beyond the Battlefield28:22
Operation Mend provides care for veterans suffering from wounds of war08:26
How retired Green Beret's nonprofit helps veterans through sports04:18
Veteran couple dedicates their life to help Ukraine, Afghanistan07:00
Veteran captures photos and stories of the ‘greatest generation’03:43
WWII hero pilot who made ultimate sacrifice honored in France02:41
Veteran develops app to help stop relapse of substance abuse04:08
Senate passes PACT Act, providing health care to veterans exposed to burn pits03:30
Schumer celebrates passage of veterans health care bill02:06
Senate passes bill benefitting veterans exposed to burn pits00:19
102-year-old WWII vet to receive Congressional Gold Medal01:15
- UP NEXT
New veteran-led suicide prevention program takes new approach04:45
World War II veterans return to Normandy nearly 80 years later01:28
Veterans Affairs faces staffing shortages ahead of government shutdown03:03
Veteran says VA denied fertility treatment due to same-sex marital status03:08
World War II vets return to Normandy for 79th anniversary of D-Day03:56
102-year-old World War II veteran returns to Normandy02:14
Play All