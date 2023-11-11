IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden marks Veterans Day at Arlington, announces benefits for those exposed to toxins

02:05

President Biden commemorated Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery and honored those who “always kept the light of liberty shining bright across the world.” He also announced that any toxin-exposed veteran outlined in the PACT Act would now be eligible for health care benefits.Nov. 11, 2023

