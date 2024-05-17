IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden marks 70 years since Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education ruling
May 17, 202402:55

msnbc

Biden marks 70 years since Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education ruling

02:55

President Biden delivered remarks at the National Museum of African American History and Culture and marked 70 years since the Supreme Court's ruling on Brown v. Board of Education, stressing that "we learn better when we learn together."May 17, 2024

