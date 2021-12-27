'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden joined a call with the White House Covid-19 response team and governors from multiple states to discuss response efforts and assure that the federal government would provide support if asked for it.
Dec. 27, 2021
