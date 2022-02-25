Biden intends to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
President Biden intends to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. NBC's Pete Williams has details on her past career and historic nomination.Feb. 25, 2022
