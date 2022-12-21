IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden insists Patriot missile system for Ukraine is 'not escalatory' but 'defensive' 

President Joe Biden said the Patriot missile battery system is “not escalatory,” when asked about whether the U.S. has made an "escalatory assessment" by agreeing to send it to Ukraine. Biden called it “defensive” and said he would “love for them not to use it.” Dec. 21, 2022

