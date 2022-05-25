IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    07:18

  • Pennsylvania GOP Sen. race too close to call

    02:47

  • Buffalo Mayor: Shooting will not affect the ‘heart of this community’

    06:58

  • Biden & Schumer condemn Fox for racist propaganda

    04:30

  • Buffalo mass shooting aftermath

    04:00

  • Ukraine braces for brutal attack

    02:26

  • Newly leaked McCarthy tapes

    03:38

  • New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine

    04:38

  • Biden flips switch on Trump lightbulb plan

    02:09

  • Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says

    08:02

  • Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv

    01:26

  • Valerie Biden Owens: ‘I had a PhD in Joe Biden’

    10:17

  • More military aid for Ukraine

    01:54

  • Person of interest named in NYC subway shooting

    02:25

  • Rep. Neguse: New crackdown on ghost guns is ‘basic common sense step’

    08:08

  • White House responds to McConnell threat to block SCOTUS nominees

    01:08

  • Ron Klain: Biden kept his promise with Judge Jackson

    03:17

  • Mariupol mayor calls Russian siege 'the new Auschwitz'

    04:09

  • ‘Amazon, here we come’: Biden delivers pro-labor message at union conference

    02:27

  • Zelenskyy takes case to U.N.

    04:08

msnbc

Biden: ‘I am sick and tired’ of gun violence in America

02:22

During an event at the White House to sign an executive order on policing, President Biden spoke about the fatal shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas. Biden remarked on the exhaustion he feels about gun violence in the U.S. and how he intends to support the community.May 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    07:18

  • Pennsylvania GOP Sen. race too close to call

    02:47

  • Buffalo Mayor: Shooting will not affect the ‘heart of this community’

    06:58

  • Biden & Schumer condemn Fox for racist propaganda

    04:30

  • Buffalo mass shooting aftermath

    04:00

  • Ukraine braces for brutal attack

    02:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All