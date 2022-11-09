IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Biden hopes to negotiate Griner release, prisoner exchange with Putin following election 

Following news that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being moved to a penal colony in Russia, Biden announced that he is determined to get Griner home, and hopes that Putin is willing to talk “more seriously” about prisoner exchange now that the election is over. Nov. 9, 2022

