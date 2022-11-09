Biden hopes to negotiate Griner release, prisoner exchange with Putin following election 

- UP NEXT
Supreme Court hears arguments on lawsuit against Native American adoption law02:37
Americans head to the polls in hotly contested midterm elections03:13
'The tweet was not complete': White House press secretary on deleted Social Security tweet01:53
Capitol police had live feed of Pelosi home during break-in, was not actively monitored02:12
SCOTUS poised to end race consideration in college admissions00:27
Affirmative action in college admissions challenged at Supreme Court01:44
Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home01:34
Singer Mary J. Blige joins Jill Biden in encouraging 'women to prioritize their health'02:54
Biden stresses 'ironclad commitment' to shared values in meeting with Israeli president02:19
Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee03:34
Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena04:01
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump01:37
Jill Biden reflects on unique influence she has in the White House02:15
Judge dismisses GOP states’ effort to halt student loan forgiveness00:21
Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program00:31
Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control01:08
Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case01:46
Watch: Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's ninth hearing02:55
Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump01:38
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court hears arguments on lawsuit against Native American adoption law02:37
Americans head to the polls in hotly contested midterm elections03:13
'The tweet was not complete': White House press secretary on deleted Social Security tweet01:53
Capitol police had live feed of Pelosi home during break-in, was not actively monitored02:12
SCOTUS poised to end race consideration in college admissions00:27
Affirmative action in college admissions challenged at Supreme Court01:44
Play All