Biden honors Bob Dole: 'America has lost one of our greatest patriots'
President Biden honored the life and legacy of former Sen. Bob Dole during a ceremony at the Capitol. The president recalled working with him in the Senate and called him "one of our greatest patriots."Dec. 9, 2021
Pelosi pays tribute to Bob Dole, praises his ‘great patriotism’ and ‘principled leadership’
Schumer pays tribute to 'remarkable leader' Bob Dole
McConnell: Bob Dole 'built brighter futures for millions'
