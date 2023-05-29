IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden honors ‘fallen heroes’ during Memorial Day address

Biden honors ‘fallen heroes’ during Memorial Day address

05:34

During a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery, President Biden honored the “fallen heroes” who have died while serving in the military. May 29, 2023

