‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden

Biden insists Patriot missile system for Ukraine is 'not escalatory’ but ‘defensive’00:58
Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'03:01
Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package05:54
‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans01:16
Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country10:59
- Now Playing
‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden02:57
- UP NEXT
Biden and Zelenskyy hold bilateral meeting at White House05:54
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden01:18
Zelenskyy shares images of his arrival to the U.S.00:47
Plans for Zelenskyy D.C. trip came together in a 'matter of days'08:33
'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday06:07
Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit04:37
Group works to help displaced Ukrainian children07:15
John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv10:14
Nicholas Kristof: ‘Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians?’04:19
Administration officials believe Ukraine has military capability to retake Crimea02:10
Carstens: We’re working 24/7 on American hostage cases 'whether they meet with the president or not'09:41
Samantha Power: Supplemental aid from Congress to Ukraine is important06:37
How Ukraine Continues to Surprise Russia — and the World15:16
Biden insists Patriot missile system for Ukraine is 'not escalatory’ but ‘defensive’00:58
Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'03:01
Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package05:54
‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans01:16
Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country10:59
- Now Playing
‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden02:57
Play All