Biden holds bilateral meeting with prime minister of Japan

- Now Playing
Biden holds bilateral meeting with prime minister of Japan03:03
- UP NEXT
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million following tax fraud conviction02:52
‘He's creating other source of revenue using his political connections’: New Santos allegations08:06
Rep. D’Esposito: ‘George Santos has violated the trust’ and it’s ‘affecting his potential to govern’04:56
Garland appoints special counsel for Biden classified documents investigation02:04
Federal law enforcement interviewed multiple Biden aides about classified documents03:07
Biden praises cooling inflation as 'good news for the economy'01:09
Biden assures he's 'cooperating fully' with review of classified documents01:17
White House: Classified documents found at Biden's Wilmington home01:39
Republicans invent fake procedure for symbolic anti-abortion vote03:12
How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster04:14
Biden aides find second batch of classified documents01:15
Should Santos resign? Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: ‘I don't think he should be here, that's for sure’04:35
Rep. Nancy Mace: House GOP abortion bills ‘not the way to start off the week’07:36
Nassau County GOP calls on Rep. Santos to resign: 'He deceived the voters'01:11
Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate06:20
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Joy Reid debate his nomination for House speaker after one term10:46
Sen. Warner calls for briefing on classified documents found in Biden office01:49
Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in jail03:29
Fred Upton: Divided Congress 'could mean real gridlock' on future spending bills05:29
- Now Playing
Biden holds bilateral meeting with prime minister of Japan03:03
- UP NEXT
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million following tax fraud conviction02:52
‘He's creating other source of revenue using his political connections’: New Santos allegations08:06
Rep. D’Esposito: ‘George Santos has violated the trust’ and it’s ‘affecting his potential to govern’04:56
Garland appoints special counsel for Biden classified documents investigation02:04
Federal law enforcement interviewed multiple Biden aides about classified documents03:07
Play All