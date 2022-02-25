Biden formally nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
President Biden formally nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. The president praised her as someone with "extraordinary qualifications" and "a strong moral compass." If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.Feb. 25, 2022
