  • Huckabee Sanders misses opportunity to reach beyond MAGA in rebuttal: Wallace

    01:27

  • Watch highlights from President Biden's State of the Union address

    02:51

  • Biden shows sensitivity in honoring Tyre Nichols in State of the Union address

    01:18

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: It's 'shocking' to see what the GOP refuses to stand for

    06:25

  • 'Just pure empathy': Biden praised for handling of police reform in State of the Union speech

    05:31

  • Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address

    01:12:52

  • Despite partisan hostility in Washington, Biden emphasizes bipartisanship

    01:11

  • Biden: 'We've broken the Covid grip on us'

    01:15

  • Biden paints tacit picture of GOP with applause lines for democracy, non-violence

    01:06

  • Biden not rattled as MAGA changes tone of State of the Union Address

    01:04

  • Energetic, combative Biden boxes-in Republican hecklers on Social Security

    04:30

  • Lawrence: Biden delivered 'most confrontational' State of the Union address ever

    01:43
    Biden faces down animated Republican audience defying McCarthy's wish for decorum

    04:24
    Biden: 'The state of the union is strong' 

    04:37

  • Biden asks Congress to restore rights of Roe v. Wade

    00:36

  • Biden: 'Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year'

    01:36

  • Biden assures U.S. will act 'if China threatens our sovereignty'

    01:58

  • Biden: 'Let's finish the job and ban these assault weapons’

    02:30

  • Biden: 'Lets make immigration a bipartisan issue once again'

    00:51

  • Biden honors family of Tyre Nichols, calls for police reform at State of the Union

    04:59

Biden faces down animated Republican audience defying McCarthy's wish for decorum

04:24

Garrett Haake, senior Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, reports on what it was like inside the chamber as President Biden faced down Republican hecklers in the audience of his State of the Union address, and why House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was likely not pleased at his Republican colleagues acting out.Feb. 8, 2023

