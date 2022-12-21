IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

    03:06

  • Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'

    01:08

  • 'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress

    01:38

  • ‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy

    02:28

  • Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

    36:11

  • Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’

    01:20
    Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

    10:59
    Biden insists Patriot missile system for Ukraine is 'not escalatory’ but ‘defensive’ 

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

    05:54

  • ‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans

    01:16

  • ‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden

    02:57

  • Biden and Zelenskyy hold bilateral meeting at White House

    05:54

  • Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden

    01:18

  • Zelenskyy shares images of his arrival to the U.S.

    00:47

  • Plans for Zelenskyy D.C. trip came together in a 'matter of days'

    08:33

  • 'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday

    06:07

  • Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

    04:37

In a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, President Biden expresses his support for Ukraine by emphasizing the need to pass the spending bill to provide more assistance, saying "Russia is using winter as a weapon." Biden concluded his remarks stating, "the U.S. is committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country." Dec. 21, 2022

