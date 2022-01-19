Biden: 'Russia will be held accountable if it invades Ukraine'
02:58
Share this -
copied
President Joe Biden said it will be a "disaster for Russia" if they invade the Ukraine. Biden also stressed that U.S. allies are ready to "impose severe cost and significant harm" on Russia if they move forward. Jan. 19, 2022
Now Playing
Biden: 'Russia will be held accountable if it invades Ukraine'
02:58
UP NEXT
White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent
03:16
Sen. Blumenthal on Russian aggression towards Ukraine
05:23
Alexander Vindman: It's not going to end simply with Russia attacking Ukraine
11:40
U.S. anticipates Russian use of familiar false flag tactic on Ukraine
06:51
Richard Haass: At some point, Putin will have to decide what he wants