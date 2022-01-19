IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden: 'Russia will be held accountable if it invades Ukraine'

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

    03:16

  • Sen. Blumenthal on Russian aggression towards Ukraine

    05:23

  • Alexander Vindman: It's not going to end simply with Russia attacking Ukraine

    11:40

  • U.S. anticipates Russian use of familiar false flag tactic on Ukraine

    06:51

  • Richard Haass: At some point, Putin will have to decide what he wants

    06:37

  • U.S. and Russia prepare for more talks on Ukraine crisis

    09:13

  • Voting rights take center stage this week

    03:11

  • U.S. and Russia hold high-stakes meeting amid growing Ukraine crisis

    07:05

  • Amb. Taylor: Putin 'would like' to get demands achieved without a Ukraine invasion

    05:01

  • What’s at stake as U.S. begins talks with Russia in Geneva 

    03:01

  • Panetta: Hitting Russia's oil supply is key to covert war

    05:58

  • U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases

    05:23

  • Alexander Vindman supports arming Ukrainians to make Russian attack ‘less palatable’

    09:37

  • Archive: Soviet Union no more

    05:06

  • U.S. Covid cases climb to highest on record

    05:44

  • 'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine

    03:46

  • 'I think he's enjoying all of this': Richard Haas on Putin's Ukraine threats

    05:01

  • Why mercenaries are working secretly in the Russian army

    07:50

  • 1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion

    07:26

msnbc

Biden: 'Russia will be held accountable if it invades Ukraine'

02:58

President Joe Biden said it will be a "disaster for Russia" if they invade the Ukraine. Biden also stressed that U.S. allies are ready to "impose severe cost and significant harm" on Russia if they move forward. Jan. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden: 'Russia will be held accountable if it invades Ukraine'

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

    03:16

  • Sen. Blumenthal on Russian aggression towards Ukraine

    05:23

  • Alexander Vindman: It's not going to end simply with Russia attacking Ukraine

    11:40

  • U.S. anticipates Russian use of familiar false flag tactic on Ukraine

    06:51

  • Richard Haass: At some point, Putin will have to decide what he wants

    06:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All