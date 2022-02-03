IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden says ISIS leader died by suicide bomb, vows to hunt terrorists down

  • Now Playing

    Biden discusses U.S. special forces raid that killed 'horrible terrorist leader' of ISIS

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down

    10:49

  • ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe

    10:08

  • Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe

    04:03

  • 'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced

    05:45

  • Playing Murdoch: 'Succession' star on money, power and politics

    08:38

  • Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:24

  • FBI Director Wray: China wants to ‘replace’ the U.S. as global superpower

    02:46

  • Sen. Coons: U.S. sanctions on Russia could have ‘costs and consequences’ on allies

    08:21

  • 'Increasing belief' Putin 'will do something’ as U.S. deploys additional troops

    02:15

  • Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges: Ukraine deciding against joining NATO could be ‘political suicide’

    01:00

  • Lt. Col. Vindman files lawsuit against Giuliani and other Trump allies

    00:31

  • Biden approves sending troops to Eastern Europe

    02:33

  • Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement

    11:04

  • VA State Sen. a social media sensation

    10:21

  • 'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme

    10:43

  • 45 bombshell: Explosive Oval Office meeting on voting machine plot revealed

    06:01

  • DCCC Chair Maloney on gerrymandering: 'I'm a guy that wants to bring a gun to a gun fight'

    08:33

  • Gov. Polis: Some GOP 'snatching defeat from the jaws of victory' by going 'anti-science'

    06:40

msnbc

Biden discusses U.S. special forces raid that killed 'horrible terrorist leader' of ISIS

04:18

President Biden discussed the U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria that resulted in the death of the leader of ISIS and praised the heroism on military forces that carried out the mission.Feb. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden discusses U.S. special forces raid that killed 'horrible terrorist leader' of ISIS

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down

    10:49

  • ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe

    10:08

  • Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe

    04:03

  • 'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced

    05:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All