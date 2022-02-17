Biden: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'very high'
President Biden spoke to reporters before departing the White House and said that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" and that there was reason to believe that they were engaging in a false flag operation.Feb. 17, 2022
