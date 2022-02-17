IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'very high'

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: GOP continues to stoke rage, racialized cultural anxiety among Whites for political gain

    11:39

  • ‘Disgusting’: GOP senators try to link Innocence Project lawyer to rise in crime

    10:10

  • Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC

    09:13

  • As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight

    04:35

  • Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate

    01:42

  • Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests

    01:31

  • Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’

    07:22

  • Amb. Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia

    06:14

  • 'What are the Democrats doing?': Progressive policies overshadow real wins

    10:54

  • Wave of new candidates eager to counter wave of right-wing activists in local elections

    05:32

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce legislation proposing new restrictions on no-knock warrants

    06:16

  • Closing in on Trump? MAGA riot panel subpoenas fake electors amid stealing scheme

    06:05

  • McConnell roasted for 'nothing campaign' in echo of 'Seinfeld'

    06:22

  • NRA loses big: Gun safety activists win first case ever against a gunmaker

    06:25

  • Will AG Garland protect voting rights?

    10:55

  • Sen. Menendez on sanctions bill stall: ‘We just haven’t been able to finalize on some key issues.’

    06:24

  • Biden urges 'diplomatic resolution' between Russia and Ukraine

    01:53

  • New study finds social media exploits polarization for gain

    08:08

msnbc

Biden: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'very high'

01:19

President Biden spoke to reporters before departing the White House and said that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" and that there was reason to believe that they were engaging in a false flag operation.Feb. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'very high'

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: GOP continues to stoke rage, racialized cultural anxiety among Whites for political gain

    11:39

  • ‘Disgusting’: GOP senators try to link Innocence Project lawyer to rise in crime

    10:10

  • Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC

    09:13

  • As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight

    04:35

  • Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate

    01:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All