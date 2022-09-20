- Now Playing
Biden discusses election transparency bill to 'protect public trust'01:29
- UP NEXT
The Proud Boys' National Security Threat Began Long Before 1/610:08
House to vote on bipartisan elections bill to prevent another Jan. 603:30
Biden moves to reshape courts with diverse judicial nominations02:57
Judge Cannon denies DOJ request to carve out access to 100 classified docs seized at Mar-a-Lago, names special master06:44
Senate pushes same-sex marriage vote after midterms02:11
Jan. 6 rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt sentenced to prison02:09
Biden announces tentative agreement to avoid railway worker strike04:03
Fascism Is on the Rise in Europe, Not Just in the U.S.15:39
Biden announces investment in electric vehicle charging stations01:32
Montana Still Reeling GOP-Led Covid Policies11:33
How America's Conspiracy Culture Threatens Democracy10:11
Judge hands down guilty verdicts to two Jan. 6 defendants02:31
Democratic Alaska Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola: If you're an American, I want to work with you07:18
The future of abortion rights in Michigan will be decided by voters in November08:42
Rep. Pramila Jayapal links rising threats against lawmakers to GOP rhetoric08:23
NBC News confirms Biden will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral01:42
Indicted Bannon can’t be pardoned by Trump this time07:40
Lawrence: DOJ tells Trump-picked judge she's risking national security12:31
Steve Bannon turns himself in to face charges for wall fraud case in New York02:08
- Now Playing
Biden discusses election transparency bill to 'protect public trust'01:29
- UP NEXT
The Proud Boys' National Security Threat Began Long Before 1/610:08
House to vote on bipartisan elections bill to prevent another Jan. 603:30
Biden moves to reshape courts with diverse judicial nominations02:57
Judge Cannon denies DOJ request to carve out access to 100 classified docs seized at Mar-a-Lago, names special master06:44
Senate pushes same-sex marriage vote after midterms02:11
Play All