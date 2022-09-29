IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden: Early reports suggest possibility of 'substantial loss of life' from Hurricane Ian

President Biden spoke after receiving a briefing on the impact of Hurricane Ian at FEMA headquarters. The president said early reports suggest there may be "substantial loss of life" from the storm and assured the federal government would provide all necessary assistance.Sept. 29, 2022

