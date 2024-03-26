Stricter access to Mifepristone would have 'devastating effect': OBGYN02:56
Weissmann: ‘The language that the court uses in deciding’ the mifepristone case will be ‘critical’08:57
Sen. Klobuchar: SCOTUS mifepristone ruling could be ‘banning a safe and effective drug’ nationwide06:20
Planned Parenthood President: A ‘supermajority of justices’ were ‘struggling to find standing’04:28
- Now Playing
Biden on bridge collapse: ‘The people of Baltimore can count on us’05:26
- UP NEXT
Oral arguments went 'really poorly' for challengers to abortion pill: Neal Katyal11:23
Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge abortion pill mifepristone02:16
Maddow joins colleagues in objecting to McDaniel for legitimizing Trump, attacking democracy11:59
Judge in Trump hush money case expected to ‘run a tighter ship’: Lisa Rubin06:29
Trump’s bond is ‘much more manageable now’ after dropping to $175 million08:53
'Strategic move' if Trump delays civil action against him: David Cay Johnston03:58
Michael Cohen will be 'main witness' in hush money trial: Catherine Christian03:28
'No reason why' appeals court reduced Trump bond to $175m: Sue Craig08:02
'Typical delusional Donald Trump': Dowd on Trump’s reaction to hush money trial date05:50
Alter: ‘This was a historic day,’ as Trump will be the first fmr. U.S. president to stand criminal trial08:07
Trump says he 'might spend a lot' of his own money on his campaign01:27
Jury selection in Trump hush money trial to begin April 1502:41
‘Absolute gross miscarriage of justice’: Trump bond lowered by $289 million with more time08:15
Trump trying to 'win dirty' in NY hush money trial: Tristan Snell10:58
Trump New York civil fraud bond lowered to $175 million02:35
Stricter access to Mifepristone would have 'devastating effect': OBGYN02:56
Weissmann: ‘The language that the court uses in deciding’ the mifepristone case will be ‘critical’08:57
Sen. Klobuchar: SCOTUS mifepristone ruling could be ‘banning a safe and effective drug’ nationwide06:20
Planned Parenthood President: A ‘supermajority of justices’ were ‘struggling to find standing’04:28
- Now Playing
Biden on bridge collapse: ‘The people of Baltimore can count on us’05:26
- UP NEXT
Oral arguments went 'really poorly' for challengers to abortion pill: Neal Katyal11:23
Play All