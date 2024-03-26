IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden on bridge collapse: ‘The people of Baltimore can count on us’
March 26, 2024

    Biden on bridge collapse: ‘The people of Baltimore can count on us’

    05:26
msnbc

Biden on bridge collapse: ‘The people of Baltimore can count on us’

05:26

President Biden delivered remarks to address the collapse of a major bridge in Baltimore after it was struck by a cargo ship. The president discussed the ongoing response, search for those unaccounted for, and his intent for the federal government to pay for the reconstruction of the bridge.March 26, 2024

    Biden on bridge collapse: ‘The people of Baltimore can count on us’

    05:26
