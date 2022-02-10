IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations

    05:02

  • How inflation rising 7.5 percent over past year could hurt the White House

    01:34

  • Rep. Meeks: 'Putin's actions have made us even closer'

    07:20

  • Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions

    01:26
  • Now Playing

    Biden criticizes high cost of prescription drugs: 'That's just wrong'

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Rep. Greene’s ‘gazpacho police’ rant a ‘stunning display of stupidity’

    09:35

  • Rep. Porter on Congress stock trading ban: We must earn back public trust

    08:53

  • From on-air to under oath: WH vet Navarro subpoenaed over Jan. 6 plot

    06:12

  • Trump ‘on board’ with coup? House demands aide testify after admission on air

    04:02

  • MAGAworld bomb: Top Trump aide subpoenaed after admitting plot on MSNBC

    05:25

  • Canada’s trucker protests reach across the border

    08:28

  • Florida bill targets LGBTQ+ youth

    08:30

  • How the GOP is undermining democracy

    09:29

  • Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas Trump adviser Peter Navarro

    06:41

  • Poll shows drop in Trump's perceived responsibility for Jan. 6 violence, one year later

    00:54

  • Rep. Cuellar releases new campaign ad touting his bipartisan efforts in Congress amid his FBI investigation

    01:22

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s attempts to ‘undermine Ukraine’ began in 2004 but using new tactics today

    06:19

  • Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass

    01:01

  • McCarthy: Rioters on Jan. 6 were not participating in 'legitimate political discourse'

    03:23

  • Republicans rift over RNC censure

    06:10

msnbc

Biden criticizes high cost of prescription drugs: 'That's just wrong'

01:32

President Biden spoke about plans to lower health care prices and prescription drug costs while visiting Culpeper, Va., and criticized the high prices companies put on their drugs in America as opposed to other countries.Feb. 10, 2022

  • Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations

    05:02

  • How inflation rising 7.5 percent over past year could hurt the White House

    01:34

  • Rep. Meeks: 'Putin's actions have made us even closer'

    07:20

  • Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions

    01:26
  • Now Playing

    Biden criticizes high cost of prescription drugs: 'That's just wrong'

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Rep. Greene’s ‘gazpacho police’ rant a ‘stunning display of stupidity’

    09:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All