Biden criticizes high cost of prescription drugs: 'That's just wrong'
01:32
Share this -
copied
President Biden spoke about plans to lower health care prices and prescription drug costs while visiting Culpeper, Va., and criticized the high prices companies put on their drugs in America as opposed to other countries.Feb. 10, 2022
Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations
05:02
How inflation rising 7.5 percent over past year could hurt the White House
01:34
Rep. Meeks: 'Putin's actions have made us even closer'
07:20
Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions
01:26
Now Playing
Biden criticizes high cost of prescription drugs: 'That's just wrong'
01:32
UP NEXT
Lawrence: Rep. Greene’s ‘gazpacho police’ rant a ‘stunning display of stupidity’