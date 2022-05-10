- Now Playing
Biden promotes plan that 'attacks inflation and grows the economy'02:38
- UP NEXT
Michigan A.G. takes on SCOTUS: Won't prosecute 'draconian' abortion cases if 'Roe' overturned10:11
Congress drops Covid funding from proposed Ukraine aid package01:24
Ukrainian MP: Putin 'trying to further manipulate the world' in Victory Day speech06:33
Sen. Hirono: Abortion rights bill 'hardly what I call radical'01:12
Sen. Van Hollen: 'We've got to pass' emergency Covid relief legislation05:51
WI State Treasurer Godlewski: Roe 'a real issue' in Wisconsin 'because we have a complete abortion ban on the books'04:29
Lithuanian foreign minister calls for permanent US troop presence in his country05:33
Democrats preparing slimmed-down child care proposal with hopes to gain Manchin's support03:52
Leaked SCOTUS opinion draft is a warning to LGBTQ+ Americans07:00
Sen. Klobuchar to SCOTUS: "You cannot strip away 50 years of women's rights"08:38
My Take: Alito’s draft ruling on abortion is a warning to LGBTQ Americans03:06
Supreme Court's decision on abortion could shake the midterms06:49
Can the Senate codify abortion rights as SCOTUS looks to gut Roe v. Wade?09:22
Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub05:42
Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”05:12
Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free03:15
Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties06:01
'Shocked!': Black Georgians on being represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene04:26
He will sing, but won't sing: Giuliani bails on testifying after 'Masked Singer' cameo05:37
- Now Playing
Biden promotes plan that 'attacks inflation and grows the economy'02:38
- UP NEXT
Michigan A.G. takes on SCOTUS: Won't prosecute 'draconian' abortion cases if 'Roe' overturned10:11
Congress drops Covid funding from proposed Ukraine aid package01:24
Ukrainian MP: Putin 'trying to further manipulate the world' in Victory Day speech06:33
Sen. Hirono: Abortion rights bill 'hardly what I call radical'01:12
Sen. Van Hollen: 'We've got to pass' emergency Covid relief legislation05:51
Play All