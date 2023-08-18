Biden discusses meeting with leaders of Japan and South Korea

- Now Playing
Biden discusses meeting with leaders of Japan and South Korea05:47
- UP NEXT
Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David05:27
Democrats plan to counter first GOP debate with TV ads and billboards in Milwaukee01:58
New voter roll database could lead to rise in unreliable reports of ineligible voters01:55
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump's election case01:32
Trump supporters post names and addresses of Georgia grand jurors online01:13
Former Santos aide charged with impersonating McCarthy aide to raise funds02:35
Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 401:02
Mark Meadows seeks to move Georgia case to federal court01:27
Carlos De Oliveira pleads not guilty in classified documents case01:48
Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results02:52
Donald Trump indicted in Georgia10:54
'This country is too precious': Clinton calls on GOP to quit Trump 'cult,' help U.S. heal09:36
Lawyers for Hunter Biden say prosecutors reneged on plea deal02:22
Manchin to skip White House event as he considers 2024 bid03:03
White House had no advance notice on Hunter Biden special counsel announcement02:17
Garland announces appointment of special counsel in Hunter Biden probe04:35
Judge rules Trump protective order will only apply to sensitive materials03:36
Biden attorneys in talks with special counsel over terms for interviewing the president02:32
Federal prosecutors propose Jan. 2 trial date for Trump election interference case01:31
- Now Playing
Biden discusses meeting with leaders of Japan and South Korea05:47
- UP NEXT
Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David05:27
Democrats plan to counter first GOP debate with TV ads and billboards in Milwaukee01:58
New voter roll database could lead to rise in unreliable reports of ineligible voters01:55
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump's election case01:32
Trump supporters post names and addresses of Georgia grand jurors online01:13
Play All