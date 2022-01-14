Biden discusses infrastructure investment in 'bridges to make America work'
President Biden delivered remarks on investments made with the bipartisan infrastructure law, and announced investment in improving and building the thousands of bridges in communities across the country.Jan. 14, 2022
