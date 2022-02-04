IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden discusses January jobs report: 'America is back to work'

    01:28
Biden discusses January jobs report: 'America is back to work'

01:28

President Biden discussed the January jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that showed the economy gained 467,000 jobs last month. The president praised the "historic economic progress" and job growth during his administration's first year.Feb. 4, 2022

