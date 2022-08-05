Biden: Inflation Reduction Act will be 'most important step' to help U.S. economy

- Now Playing
Biden: Inflation Reduction Act will be 'most important step' to help U.S. economy01:47
- UP NEXT
Sen. Sinema opposes provision closing tax loophole in reconciliation bill02:05
Biden administration racing to provide monkeypox vaccines, testing and treatments02:39
Democrats energized by winning streak, renewed productivity03:17
Future of the Inflation Reduction Act09:17
Giuliani unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe02:55
Sinema facing pressure from Arizona voters on support for reconciliation bill01:31
Biden signs executive order to address 'health care crisis' after overturning of Roe02:53
Charles Blow: Republican opposition to climate bill is ‘purely partisan’03:38
Justice Department files lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law03:04
'Cruel and unusual punishment': Jon Stewart, veterans protest GOP senators' opposition to burn pits bill03:59
Watch: Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan03:39
Carried interest loophole on chopping block06:03
Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate race with multiple Erics01:27
A New Third Party Hopes to Upend U.S. Politics15:20
Beyond the Beltway: Issues Shaping the Biggest Races11:07
Will Reconciliation Deal Hold America's Richest Accountable?09:31
GOP attacks on wokeness could impact midterms06:34
Biden announces death of top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri07:17
U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahri05:33
- Now Playing
Biden: Inflation Reduction Act will be 'most important step' to help U.S. economy01:47
- UP NEXT
Sen. Sinema opposes provision closing tax loophole in reconciliation bill02:05
Biden administration racing to provide monkeypox vaccines, testing and treatments02:39
Democrats energized by winning streak, renewed productivity03:17
Future of the Inflation Reduction Act09:17
Giuliani unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe02:55
Play All