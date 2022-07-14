IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

    04:02

  • Democrats look to abortion to motivate voters in November

    07:48

  • Sister Simone Campbell ‘speechless’ over Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:31

  • The underreported aspect of the American economy

    02:19

  • Biden announces Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

    02:55

  • Mystal: I'm sad Biden ‘won’t stand with his people’ and ‘take power back’ from SCOTUS 

    06:03

  • 'Ecstatic' Rep. Clyburn and daughter on Justice Jackson joining SCOTUS

    09:51

  • Economic concerns amid primaries

    08:50

  • 20 million Americans tune into first 1/6 hearing

    02:46

  • Biden delivers speech on gun violence

    03:52

  • Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

    06:35

  • Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

    09:18

  • Holiday weekend marked with mass shootings

    06:23

  • Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    07:18

  • Pennsylvania GOP Sen. race too close to call

    02:47

  • Buffalo Mayor: Shooting will not affect the ‘heart of this community’

    06:58

  • Biden & Schumer condemn Fox for racist propaganda

    04:30

  • Buffalo mass shooting aftermath

    04:00

  • Ukraine braces for brutal attack

    02:26

  • Newly leaked McCarthy tapes

    03:38

msnbc

Biden: 'Diplomacy is the best way' to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon

02:50

Speaking from Jerusalem, President Joe Biden reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel after meeting with Israeli caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid. Biden also said that he believes "diplomacy" is the best way to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and spoke about his support for a two-state solution with Palestine. July 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

    04:02

  • Democrats look to abortion to motivate voters in November

    07:48

  • Sister Simone Campbell ‘speechless’ over Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:31

  • The underreported aspect of the American economy

    02:19

  • Biden announces Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

    02:55

  • Mystal: I'm sad Biden ‘won’t stand with his people’ and ‘take power back’ from SCOTUS 

    06:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All