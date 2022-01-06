Biden didn't mention Trump by name in January 6 speech to avoid a 'political battle'
President Biden told reporters he did not mention former President Trump by name in his speech for the anniversary of January 6 because he wanted to avoid a "contemporary political battle." Jan. 6, 2022
