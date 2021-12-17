IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Biden urges South Carolina State University graduates to 'meet the moment' 02:19
UP NEXT
Money, Power, Politics: 49 lawmakers violate stock trading conflict of interest laws 05:43 Sen. Klobuchar: I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could 09:17 Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows 09:33 ‘PowerPoint coup’ planner linked to Trump W.H. subpoenaed by riot Committee 09:44 ‘The coup is still underway’: MAGA riot plot started earlier than you thought 07:58 Biden awards Medal of Honor to 'three outstanding soldiers' 01:16 New York City’s 7-day Covid case average has tripled 02:06 Gov. Cooper: ‘Democratic governors right now are saving democracy’ 05:17 Centrist senators throw up roadblocks for Build Back Better and voting rights 02:45 Senate Democrats likely to push vote on Build Back Better to next year 02:23 Mary Trump: Trumpism has moved beyond Donald, is about undoing our democracy 08:46 New evidence implicates more GOP leaders in MAGA effort to cancel Biden’s victory 07:25 ‘Massive criminal attack’: New Jan. 6 texts reveal Fox hosts were ‘aiding and abetting criminality’ 02:57 Obama adviser in 2021: A.I. is about to supersize political polarization on Facebook 03:51 Biden promises to 'provide critical supplies' to Kentucky for deadly tornadoes response 02:13 Rep. Ted Lieu: Meadows turned into someone he is not, let Trump ‘hijack his soul’ 00:51 Democrats skeptical Build Back Better can pass before end of the year 01:04 Fox hosts secretly asked Trump to stop Jan. 6 attack 08:46 Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe 03:46 Biden urges South Carolina State University graduates to 'meet the moment' 02:19
President Biden delivered the commencement address at South Carolina State University and encouraged the graduates to "meet the moment" and face the challenges the country is dealing with.
Dec. 17, 2021 Read More
Now Playing
Biden urges South Carolina State University graduates to 'meet the moment' 02:19
UP NEXT
Money, Power, Politics: 49 lawmakers violate stock trading conflict of interest laws 05:43 Sen. Klobuchar: I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could 09:17 Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows 09:33 ‘PowerPoint coup’ planner linked to Trump W.H. subpoenaed by riot Committee 09:44 ‘The coup is still underway’: MAGA riot plot started earlier than you thought 07:58