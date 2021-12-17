IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

EXCLUSIVE: Biden administration to push for ‘test-to-stay’ policy to keep kids in school

  • Now Playing

    Biden urges South Carolina State University graduates to 'meet the moment'

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Money, Power, Politics: 49 lawmakers violate stock trading conflict of interest laws

    05:43

  • Sen. Klobuchar: I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could

    09:17

  • Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows

    09:33

  • ‘PowerPoint coup’ planner linked to Trump W.H. subpoenaed by riot Committee

    09:44

  • ‘The coup is still underway’: MAGA riot plot started earlier than you thought

    07:58

  • Biden awards Medal of Honor to 'three outstanding soldiers'

    01:16

  • New York City’s 7-day Covid case average has tripled

    02:06

  • Gov. Cooper: ‘Democratic governors right now are saving democracy’

    05:17

  • Centrist senators throw up roadblocks for Build Back Better and voting rights

    02:45

  • Senate Democrats likely to push vote on Build Back Better to next year

    02:23

  • Mary Trump: Trumpism has moved beyond Donald, is about undoing our democracy

    08:46

  • New evidence implicates more GOP leaders in MAGA effort to cancel Biden’s victory

    07:25

  • ‘Massive criminal attack’: New Jan. 6 texts reveal Fox hosts were ‘aiding and abetting criminality’

    02:57

  • Obama adviser in 2021: A.I. is about to supersize political polarization on Facebook

    03:51

  • Biden promises to 'provide critical supplies' to Kentucky for deadly tornadoes response

    02:13

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: Meadows turned into someone he is not, let Trump ‘hijack his soul’

    00:51

  • Democrats skeptical Build Back Better can pass before end of the year

    01:04

  • Fox hosts secretly asked Trump to stop Jan. 6 attack

    08:46

  • Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

    03:46

msnbc

Biden urges South Carolina State University graduates to 'meet the moment'

02:19

President Biden delivered the commencement address at South Carolina State University and encouraged the graduates to "meet the moment" and face the challenges the country is dealing with.Dec. 17, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Biden urges South Carolina State University graduates to 'meet the moment'

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Money, Power, Politics: 49 lawmakers violate stock trading conflict of interest laws

    05:43

  • Sen. Klobuchar: I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could

    09:17

  • Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows

    09:33

  • ‘PowerPoint coup’ planner linked to Trump W.H. subpoenaed by riot Committee

    09:44

  • ‘The coup is still underway’: MAGA riot plot started earlier than you thought

    07:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All