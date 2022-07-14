IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I'm going to Saudi Arabia is to promote U.S. interests': Biden defends Saudi meetings

President Joe Biden defended his decision to meet with leaders from Saudi Arabia including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his Middle East trip. The president explained that he is going to Saudi Arabia to "promote U.S. interests," but affirmed that he would speak about human rights. The Crown Prince Mohammed is believed to be responsible for 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.July 14, 2022

