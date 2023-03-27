IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Biden comments on school shooting in Nashville

02:07

President Biden addressed the school shooting in Nashville where three children and three adults were killed. The president called for Congress to pass an assault weapon ban and expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones.March 27, 2023

