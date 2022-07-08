IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden praises 'significant progress' shown in June jobs report

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Biden comments on assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Biden signs executive order on protecting abortion access

    02:46

  • ‘It’s not freedom!’: PA Dem governor candidate blast GOP rival

    01:21

  • Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

    06:59

  • MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

    07:08

  • Political observers warn of the DeSantis threat

    04:41

  • Could Boris Johnson's Latest Scandal Cost Him His Post?

    09:47

  • Fulton County DA: ‘This is not a game, at all’

    02:20

  • One-on-one with Jason Kander

    07:13

  • Trump’s legal peril: Giuliani subpoenaed as new Jan. 6 witnesses speak out after coup bombshells

    12:00

  • Giuliani, Sen. Graham, John Eastman subpoenaed by Fulton County grand jury

    02:47

  • Biden awards Medal of Honor to four soldiers who served in Vietnam

    01:53

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub goes deep with Garrard Conley on ‘Boy Erased’

    06:50

  • “Clean Air Act Can’t Really Be Used to Protect Clean Air Now,” Says Leading Environmentalist

    05:30

  • Abigail Adams urged her husband to “remember the ladies”. We’re still working on that today

    04:19

  • Nancy Northup urges Biden to act to protect abortion rights, declare a public health emergency

    06:58

  • In Wisconsin, a portrait of America's broken democracy

    06:16

  • How Republicans use the ‘unfair advantage’ they gave themselves in Wisconsin

    04:15

  • Wave of interest in running for office as GOP forces unpopular policies

    05:13

msnbc

Biden comments on assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

01:48

President Biden discussed the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and said he would be offering his condolences at the Japanese embassy. The president also said he believed it would not have a "profound, destabilizing impact" on security in Japan.July 8, 2022

  • Biden praises 'significant progress' shown in June jobs report

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Biden comments on assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Biden signs executive order on protecting abortion access

    02:46

  • ‘It’s not freedom!’: PA Dem governor candidate blast GOP rival

    01:21

  • Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

    06:59

  • MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

    07:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All