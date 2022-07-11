IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Father of Parkland shooting victim interrupts Biden during gun law remarks

    00:32
  • Now Playing

    Biden praises passage of bipartisan gun law: 'Will we match thoughts and prayers with action?'

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Harris, despite wave of critical media coverage, still beats DeSantis in 2024 polling

    05:15

  • Steve Bannon offers to testify to committee after Trump drops claims of executive privilege

    01:51

  • ‘Crimes’: Surrender by Trump lawyer who warned of WH felonies as Congress gets new Jan. 6 testimony

    11:00

  • F*** Trump: Hit anthem taps broad backlash to ‘loser’ Trump and failed ‘dumpster fire’ presidency

    04:41

  • Court rules House committee can have some Trump documents they requested

    02:17

  • Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

    06:19

  • Biden praises 'significant progress' shown in June jobs report

    01:36

  • Biden comments on assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

    01:48

  • Biden signs executive order on protecting abortion access

    02:46

  • ‘It’s not freedom!’: PA Dem governor candidate blast GOP rival

    01:21

  • Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

    06:59

  • MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

    07:08

  • Political observers warn of the DeSantis threat

    04:41

  • Could Boris Johnson's Latest Scandal Cost Him His Post?

    09:47

  • Fulton County DA: ‘This is not a game, at all’

    02:20

  • One-on-one with Jason Kander

    07:13

  • Trump’s legal peril: Giuliani subpoenaed as new Jan. 6 witnesses speak out after coup bombshells

    12:00

  • Giuliani, Sen. Graham, John Eastman subpoenaed by Fulton County grand jury

    02:47

msnbc

Biden praises passage of bipartisan gun law: 'Will we match thoughts and prayers with action?'

01:12

President Biden held a White House event to commemorate passage of bipartisan gun safety legislation. The president thanked lawmakers and activists for their work and discussed what further steps could be done to prevent gun violence.July 11, 2022

  • Father of Parkland shooting victim interrupts Biden during gun law remarks

    00:32
  • Now Playing

    Biden praises passage of bipartisan gun law: 'Will we match thoughts and prayers with action?'

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Harris, despite wave of critical media coverage, still beats DeSantis in 2024 polling

    05:15

  • Steve Bannon offers to testify to committee after Trump drops claims of executive privilege

    01:51

  • ‘Crimes’: Surrender by Trump lawyer who warned of WH felonies as Congress gets new Jan. 6 testimony

    11:00

  • F*** Trump: Hit anthem taps broad backlash to ‘loser’ Trump and failed ‘dumpster fire’ presidency

    04:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All