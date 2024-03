Biden 2024 Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks tells Jen Psaki at MSNBC Live’s inaugural event that the campaign has always been about “defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box.” This interview happened at MSNBC’s inaugural MSNBC Live event in Washington, D.C. MSNBC Live features live interviews and panel discussions, as well as forums and other events with MSNBC anchors and talent. Luke Russert is the host and creative director of MSNBC Live.March 5, 2024