Chicago will host 2024 Democratic National Convention00:41
- Now Playing
Biden calls Texas judge's abortion pill ruling 'out of bounds'00:49
- UP NEXT
Justin Jones reinstated to Tennessee legislature after expulsion by Republicans07:53
Ousted Tennessee representative Justin Jones reinstated, returns to session02:16
Trump legal team moves to block Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe01:12
Nashville council set to vote to reinstate Justin Jones to state House03:03
Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'05:42
Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent06:03
GOP drifts farther from U.S. voters on abortion as their aims make pregnancy less safe03:28
The Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs08:42
‘They break rules every day’: Tennessee Black Caucus chair calls out GOP hypocrisy on expulsions11:30
Schumer, McConnell call on Russia to release WSJ reporter01:46
Harris to meet with expelled Democratic lawmakers in Nashville02:00
Justice Thomas says undisclosed trips were personal, not business02:07
Backlash against GOP on abortion, guns boosts Democratic opportunities (if they take them)06:28
'We will never quit': Tennessee Dems speak out after expulsion of 2 lawmakers03:06
Johnson speaks out in support of expelled Tennessee lawmakers02:26
Tennessee Republicans fail to expel Democratic lawmaker Gloria Johnson01:33
'This is a first in American history’ says Tennessee state Rep. Pearson04:35
'We have lost democracy in Tennessee,' says Rep. Jones after expulsion over gun protests01:47
Chicago will host 2024 Democratic National Convention00:41
- Now Playing
Biden calls Texas judge's abortion pill ruling 'out of bounds'00:49
- UP NEXT
Justin Jones reinstated to Tennessee legislature after expulsion by Republicans07:53
Ousted Tennessee representative Justin Jones reinstated, returns to session02:16
Trump legal team moves to block Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe01:12
Nashville council set to vote to reinstate Justin Jones to state House03:03
Play All