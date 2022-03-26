Biden calls Russia's war in Ukraine a 'strategic failure'
During his address in Warsaw, President Biden commends Ukraine for their resistance during the Russia invasion, and says, "Russian forces have met their match." He said, "this war has already been a strategic failure for Russia."March 26, 2022
