Biden calls out 'socialist Republicans' who voted against infrastructure bill

- Now Playing
Biden calls out 'socialist Republicans' who voted against infrastructure bill02:10
- UP NEXT
Justice Department believes Trump may have more White House documents01:16
Rep. Swalwell on new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime08:26
Proud Boy to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot01:34
Biden to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession04:51
'That's a lie': Hershel Walker denies paying for abortion01:43
David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’11:39
Biden announces $20 billion investment from IBM for manufacturing jobs01:38
Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing will be on October 1300:23
Former Oath Keeper says group's leader may have contacted Secret Service at Jan. 6 trial02:22
Herschel Walker trying 'Jedi mind trick' to deny story he paid for abortion, says reporter01:42
Bus with about 50 migrants arrives at Harris' residence in D.C.01:37
Rep. Cori Bush on her new memoir ‘The Forerunner: A Story Of Pain And Perseverance In America’06:02
Charlie Crist: DeSantis talks about freedom yet wants to attack women’s right to choose07:18
Biden praises 'extraordinary cooperation' with DeSantis on Hurricane Ian relief efforts02:14
'Diminishing our credibility': Anita Hill reacts to GOP dismissal of Herschel Walker allegations10:14
Herschel Walker doubles down on denial of report he paid for abortion03:17
'We have your back': Biden speaks at reproductive rights task force meeting02:09
Herschel Walker’s son posts video criticizing his father’s morality amid new allegations01:54
Biden administration discussing push for major immigration reform after midterms01:51
- Now Playing
Biden calls out 'socialist Republicans' who voted against infrastructure bill02:10
- UP NEXT
Justice Department believes Trump may have more White House documents01:16
Rep. Swalwell on new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime08:26
Proud Boy to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot01:34
Biden to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession04:51
'That's a lie': Hershel Walker denies paying for abortion01:43
Play All